San Marcos Academy brings Western Musical ‘Roadside’ to stage this weekend

When the San Marcos Academy spring musical features songs entitled "Smellamagoody Perfume," "Ain't No Womern But You," and "I Don't Want to Bother Nobody," you might think it's a show in the western vein. And, in fact, you would be right.

Described on the Music Theatre International (MTI) website as a "humorous and touching ride through the West, as told by an old-fashioned traveling tent show," "Roadside" promises fun for all ages. Based on a play by Lynn Riggs, "Roadside" shines a light on individuals who fought against statehood in Oklahoma. It tells the story of Pap Raider, a widower whose daughter, Hannie, is being wooed by Buzzey, the farmer, and Texas, a cowboy outlaw. Who will win her hand? You will have to see the show to find out.

Three performances will be offered the first weekend in March. Opening night is Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a second evening performance on Saturday. A Sunday matinee begins at 3 p.m. will bring the final curtain down on "Roadside." All performances are free of charge in the Robinson Christian Center on the San Marcos Academy campus.

"Roadside" is loaded with "corn, clowns and olio" as MTI describes it, paying tribute to the old-time western variety or "medicine" show. The story was adapted for the musical stage by native Texans Tom Jones (book and lyrics) and Harvey Schmidt (music), the duo who created the Broadway musicals "The Fantasticks"and "110 in the Shade."

Not only was the musical created by Texans, but the world premiere of "Roadside" took place on the campus of Texas State University (then SWTSU) in 2000. Texas State alumnus and former Artist-in-Residence G.W. Bailey portrayed Pap Raider in the show a year later when it opened Off-Broadway.

In their production of "Roadside," a cast of one dozen talented Academy students will fill the stage with song, humor, and of course, romance. Many in the cast will be familiar to SMA theatre fans. The troupe includes Ian Faris, Truett Martin, Cortlyn Haresnape, Bennett Blair, Jaden Fisher, Mac Daniel Howard, Daven Meredith, Iliamna Sommerlatte, Hannah Bennett, Claire Brinkley, Selah Portis and Mia Clay.

Talent will be evident behind the scenes as well, with Daryl Fleming as director and Patricia Fleming as musical director. Cendra Rodriguez will serve as stage manager, assisted by Carter Pruitt, lights; Frankie Blair, lead painter; Caleb Guenther, sound tech; Hudson Lee, running crew; and Amy Brinkley, costume design and construction. Live accompaniment will be provided by Fred Ratliff on the piano.

In an effort to expand the cultural experience of the musical production, the SMA Theatre Department will use this opportunity to pay tribute to local artist Buchanan "Buck" Winn, Jr. The background painting is taken from a section of one of Winn's most famous works, "The History of Ranching" mural, reproduced on stage by sophomore Frankie Blair.

Winn was a Texas-born muralist, sculptor, architect and inventor, whose over-sized works in the 1930s were commissioned and installed at the Dallas Medical Arts Building, Highland Park Village Theatre, Titche-Goettinger Building, Hillcrest Mausoleum, the Amon Carter Airport, the Texas Centennial and World's Fair in Dallas, to name just a few.

In San Marcos, Winn's work can be seen at Texas State University (the exterior of Flowers Hall) and at the Hays County Government Center, where panels of the "History of Ranching" mural were recently installed. Winn's "Morning Glory" sculptures were installed at Aquarena Springs in San Marcos in 1963 and stood there until they were airlifted to the family's ranch in Wimberley in 2011. Works of Buck Winn were also installed at TCU in Fort Worth, Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Southwestern University in Georgetown and the University of Texas at Austin.

So, for a rip-roaring good time, grab your hats, check your spurs, and make plans now to attend one of the three performances of "Roadside" at SMA March 6-8. Call 512-753-8006 for more information on the show.