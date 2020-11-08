San Marcos Academy celebrates Fall Homecoming

San Marcos Academy held its annual Fall Homecoming on Oct. 23 with several student events that were adapted for COVID-19 precautions and mandates. One tradition is SMA's Homecoming Court and presentation of the queen and king. Above, Mrs. Christy Guenther, Homecoming King Julian Hernandez-Enriquez, Queen Arden Moczygemba, and President Brian ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!