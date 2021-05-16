San Marcos Academy holds kindergarten graduation ceremony

With their purple robes, mortar boards and tassels in place, the 22 students eagerly lined up for their May 5 graduation at San Marcos Academy. But this was not the Class of 2021 preparing to walk the stage. Instead, it was the Class of 2033, who were taking part in the first Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony on the Academy’s Ranch Road 12 campus.

“To say we had some proud parents in the audience would be an understatement,” said Principal Steven McCray. “We cheered, we laughed, and we shed some tears as the children processed onto the stage, recited their Bible verses, and received their diplomas. Their teachers, Mrs. Diana Lucas and Mrs. Taysha Martin, make a great team and have done an outstanding job with these boys and girls.”

The graduates included Harper Anderson, Kylie Chatfield, Lily Dawkins, Gunnar Flory, Asher Followell, Elizabeth Gomez, Cohen Harper, Walter Jacques, Maya Kelley, Ryker Latham, Hendrix McGuire, Brayden McNeight, Whitley Nash, Everett Russell, Reid Russell, Jakub Slovak, Hazel Thomas, Carson Treat, Avery Weatherford and Deena Wyatt.

Two bridge students, Hazel Alba and Hannah Lincoln, also had a big role to play in the ceremony as they led the graduates in the processional.

A surprise was in store for Mrs. Lucas at the end of the program, when Senior Vice President Bob Wiegand announced her appointment to the Jack and Bobbie Byrom Endowed Faculty Chair for 2021-2024. Selected by the Academy faculty, the award recognizes Christian character, superior performance in teaching, contribution to Academy life, church and community service.

“Diana Lucas exemplifies Christ in action and attitude,” Mr. Wiegand said as he made the announcement. “She is gifted by God with the ability to teach kindergartners, which surely must be a gift of the spirit. The kindness, compassion, and servant leadership with which she walks through her life are readily recognized by her peers, students, and their parents.”

•Submitted by San Marcos Academy