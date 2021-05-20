San Marcos Academy presents faculty, staff awards

San Marcos Academy presents awards each school year to a member of the faculty and of the support staff for their contributions to the betterment of the school. Recognized this year at the May 7 Academy Awards Program were Andria Hannum and Mary Alice Gallegos.

Hannum, who teaches Upper School science, received the B.A. Copass, Sr., Outstanding Teacher Award. This honor is presented to a full-time faculty member who embodies teaching excellence, a progressive and professional attitude, excellent student-teacher rapport, school and community service.

“This year’s recipient has valiantly displayed grace under fire,” said Bob Wiegand, senior vice president, when presenting the award to Hannum. “In spite of her personal trials, she pushes forward with a smile, kind words, and a special passion for her teaching and her students.”

The Victor H. Schmidt Presidential Servant Leadership Award is given in memory of former Academy President Vic Schmidt. This award is presented to a full-time staff member who demonstrates loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. All staff and faculty at the Academy are invited to nominate individuals for the award.

Mary Alice Gallegos, who has served the Academy in the maintenance department for the past four decades, was the recipient of the Schmidt Award.

“Mary Alice is diligent and faithful to her duties,” President Brian Guenther said during the presentation. “She works with a smile on her face and her dedication to SMA is contagious. Her selfless service to SMA and our students is genuine and goes a long way toward making SMA a better place.”