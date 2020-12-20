Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos Academy's Corps of Cadets presents toys for Brown Santa

Sun, 12/20/2020 - 5:00am

Students at San Marcos Academy presented more than 100 new, unwrapped toys to Brown Santa himself following a school-wide toy drive in December. The Corps of Cadets sponsored the drive as one of their service-learning projects to benefit the Hays County Brown Santa program. With Brown Santa are Deputy Daniel ...

