San Marcos allocated $18.1 million through American Rescue Plan

The City of San Marcos was recently allocated $18.1 million through the American Rescue Plan.

The funding is distributed by the U.S. Department of Treasury in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, funds may be used to respond to acute pandemic response needs, fill local government revenue shortfalls, and for investments in critical water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

“As our recovery from the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this funding will ensure the City is able to continue to provide essential services with the care and efficiency our residents deserve,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said in a statement. “We extend our gratitude to our federal delegation who supported this legislation, including Rep. Lloyd Doggett and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.”

San Marcos was among six local governments across Central Texas to receive relief funding, including Austin, Cedar Park, Georgetown, New Braunfels, Pflugerville and Round Rock.

“Our American Rescue Plan offers over $18 million in reinforcements to our City leaders who have been working so diligently to address the pandemic’s impact on local families,” U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett said. “In addition to direct aid to families, schools, businesses and Texas State, our Rescue Plan recognizes that our local governments have been shouldering so much of the burden of leadership. I am confident they will put these resources to good use.”

The city said it has begun completing requirements for the U.S. Treasury’s submission process that will allow 50% of the funding to be provided up front with the balance being delivered one year later. Funding allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan must be spent by the end of 2024 and staff will work with the San Marcos City Council to determine the most effective uses for the funding.