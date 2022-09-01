San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce announces new President/CEO

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new president/CEO.

Page Michel, who previously served as the President of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber in Galveston County, will begin her new role as president/CEO in San Marcos on Oct. 3.

“I am excited to come to San Marcos to help promote the local business community and be closer to family,” Michel said in a statement.

Michel arrives in San Marcos with more than 20 years of experience in public relations, marketing, government advocacy and nonprofit association management. Michel worked for 14 years as the President of the Brenham/Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Brenham Economic Development Foundation prior to her role at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber.

“With her experience, her professionalism, and what she’s done in the Chamber world, I think she’s the right person to take us to the next step,” said Matthew Worthington, Chamber Chairman of the Board. “We’ve set a solid foundation, and we feel she’s that person that can take us to the next level.”

Michel received her bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University and earned her Institute of Organizational Development certification from the U.S. Chamber Institute.

Outside of work, the chamber said Michel is an active volunteer with local and statewide organizations, including the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Association, Rotary Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, CASA, and Keep Washington County Beautiful among others.

Michel’s husband is a workforce housing development consultant and they have two sons, one of which is currently attending Texas State University.

Michel’s vision for the San Marcos Area Chamber includes maintaining its high level of excellence and community leadership, as well as implementing new benefits for members and investors, the chamber said in its announcement.

“I believe that chamber membership provides businesses with a competitive edge in the marketplace,” Michel said. “Whether long-standing businesses or start-ups, the chamber offers strategies to help businesses grow.”

Michel replaces Jason Mock, who left the Chamber in March to become the President/CEO of the Greater Dalton, Ga. Chamber of Commerce.