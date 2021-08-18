Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, a ribbon is cut to kick off Wednesday's 2021 Business Expo hosted by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2021 Business Expo

Wed, 08/18/2021 - 6:41pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2021 Business Expo on Wednesday inside Embassy Suites City of San Marcos Hotel and Conference Center. 

Above, Black's Barbecue serves up brisket and pork rib samples. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

Above, attendees view a Buick from Chuck Nash Chevrolet Buick GMC. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

Above, a Business Expo attendee talks with Whataburger employees at the restaurant's booth. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

