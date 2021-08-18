Above, a ribbon is cut to kick off Wednesday's 2021 Business Expo hosted by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.
San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2021 Business Expo
The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2021 Business Expo on Wednesday inside Embassy Suites City of San Marcos Hotel and Conference Center.
Above, Black's Barbecue serves up brisket and pork rib samples. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
Above, attendees view a Buick from Chuck Nash Chevrolet Buick GMC. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
Above, a Business Expo attendee talks with Whataburger employees at the restaurant's booth. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter