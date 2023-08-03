San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Shake Shack, located at 4025 South I-35 in the Tanger Outlets, celebrated a ribbon cutting for its new location with members of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and other Hays County and San Marcos officials on Friday, July 28. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Shack opened for business, greeting the first customers with beach towel souvenirs.

Chamber of Commerce President Page Michel presented the restaurant management with its new member credentials. According to Shake Shack, this restaurant is the first in the area to feature a drive-thru and just the fourth drive-thru in Texas.

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics including made-toorder Angus beef burgers, chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more. Shake Shack works on behalf of employee development, inspiring design and what the company calls a deep community investment. The original Shack opened in 2004 in New York City’s Madison Square Park, expanding to over 400 locations systemwide.