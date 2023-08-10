San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Located downtown at 118 W. San Antonio St, Razor & Whiskey specializes in traditional haircuts. According to chamber officials, this new business provides an old and new approach to barbering. The shop lets guests enjoy hot towel shaves or beard trims–with an opportunity to enjoy a complimentary glass of whiskey.

For Erick Suarez, being a licensed barber for over five years, he stated his dream was to always open up a barbershop that specialized in traditional hair cuts. 'I wanted to bring the old school way of barbering to the new school way of doing things,' he stated.

The shop is open Tuesday- Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed on Sunday and Monday.