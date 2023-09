In August, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member, Maurices, as it celebrated a reopening at its Stonecreek Crossing Shopping Center location, 750 Barnes Drive. The women's clothing retail store offers a wide selection of attire including shoes and dresses. Above, left, Jessica Vasquez, center, receives the store's membership plaque from Chamber President/CEO Page Michel, right.

Photos provided by San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce