Transforming plain walls into stunning works of art, Wall Fire Studios utilizes cutting-edge wallPEN print technology to print on any vertical surface. Whether you have a blank canvas and need guidance or a specific idea in mind, Wall Fire Studios is here to bring your walls to life.
Photo provided by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce
San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
