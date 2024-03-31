San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce is held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of San Marcos Auto Center’s new location at 2510 Hunter Road. San Marcos Auto Center, a valued member of our business community for the past six years, has experienced remarkable growth and has moved to a larger facility to better serve its customers. Owned and operated by Rick Benavidez and Cory Pompa, San Marcos Auto Center offers high-quality pre-owned vehicles and a wide range of automotive repair services. For more information about the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and its members, please visit sanmarcostexas.com.



Photo provided by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce