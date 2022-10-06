San Marcos Art League’s Art Scared set to return to downtown Square

Art Scared returns to the downtown Square.

The San Marcos Art League will bring back the event for the third year in a row on Saturday, Oct. 29. SMAL said the temporary public art installation is open to area children, Elementary through High School age. Participants are invited to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween-themed image. Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November.

“Given the success of the past two years, we knew we wanted to do it again,” said Nancy Brown, SMAL’s San Marcos Art Center Manager and creator of the event. “Our purpose remains two-fold. First, to supplement the art curriculum for San Marcos area students, and second, to encourage further engagement in downtown San Marcos establishments.”

SMAL is joining forces with area schools and several generous sponsors, including the Calaboose African American Museum, the Downtown Association of San Marcos, H-E-B, Mayor Jane Hughson, the Price Center & Garden, and Whippoorwill Dreams to bring the event back and provide appropriate supplies and prizes.

First, Second, and Third Place prizes will be awarded in each different school-age-level. All participants will receive acknowledgment and leave the event with a gift bag, extra paint supplies and brushes to create more art at home.

Approximately 60 window spaces have been identified at participating businesses around the Square. Spaces will be grouped and allotted for elementary, middle, and high school students. Interested students and their parent or guardian may sign up now through Oct. 15 via this link: bit.ly/ArtSquared2022

Windows will be assigned to participating students to paint with the assistance of at least one parent or teacher on Saturday, Oct. 29. Family-friendly imagery is requested. Staggered painting times for elementary, middle, and high school students will be in place. Final plans for the awards event are pending.

Information provided by San Marcos Art League