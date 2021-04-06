San Marcos awarded $1.1 million for transit operations

The City of San Marcos was awarded $1.16 million to support transit operations and strengthen the economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.

The American Rescue Plan Act includes a total of $30.5 billion dollars to support public transportation. Funds will primarily be directed toward operations and payroll to prevent service cuts, protect employees from layoffs, strengthen the economy and ensure safety.

“Transportation workers are serving on the front lines of this pandemic delivering the vaccine, getting people to essential jobs, and providing goods and services to people who need them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg while announcing the funding allocations.

San Marcos is among 22 Texas cities receiving funds based on operating expenses reported to the National Transit Database in 2018. The funds were apportioned with a formula that includes expense data for the city and Texas State University, accounting for funding already supplied to cities through other federal legislation.

“Our transit employees have worked throughout the pandemic to support San Marcos and connect our community with critical needs and services,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said in a statement. “We are grateful to receive this federal funding which will help ensure that our necessary transit operations continue to operate in a seamless and efficient manner.”

As part of the city’s COVID-19 safety modifications “The Bus” routes will remain fare-free until further notice. Masks are required and passengers are encouraged to maintain a safe distance by skipping a seat between other riders.