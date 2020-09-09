San Marcos based Texas Army National Guard regiment set for virtual homecoming

The City of San Marcos is requesting “Welcome Home” photos for video to the National Guard by Sept. 14.

The Texas Army National Guard 4th Battalion-133rd Field Artillery Regiment, based in San Marcos, has been deployed overseas, particularly in the Middle East. Due to social distancing concerns, local representatives are embracing a virtual welcome home.

The City of San Marcos and the Hays County Veterans Resource Office invite members of the public to submit “welcome home” photos to be included in a video message to the Texas Army National Guard 4th Battalion-133rd Field Artillery Regiment as they return home from deployment.

Residents, businesses and community groups are invited to send in photos displaying welcome home messages to be included in the video. Residents and businesses are also encouraged to display yellow ribbons of welcome in yards and front windows.

Photo submission for the “Welcome Home” video will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. By submitting a photo, entrants unconditionally accept and agree to comply with and abide by the following rules and guidelines.

Photos can be submitted by emailing jmach@sanmarcostx.gov by Monday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Photos should be taken in landscape format and in focus. The city asks that you not resize to a smaller file prior to sending. Photos will be included in a video that will be shared on social media to the SMTX Community Services Facebook page and Hays County Veterans Resource Office Facebook page, and shared with the Battalion for distribution as they deem appropriate for their troops.

By submitting a photo for this video, participants permit the city to use the photos for city publications, promotions and any third-party media coverage as the department deems necessary unless the participant expressly files a written objection to the use of photos of themselves and/or their children.