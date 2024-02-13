San Marcos Carnival

Parade celebrates Mardi Gras tradition heading into Fat Tuesday

San Marcos celebrated Mardi Gras a couple of days early. The festivities were kicked off with a Mystick Krewe of Okeanos Mardi Gras parade on Saturday that occurred during a bit of a sprinkle. But in true river rat fashion, the party wasn’t spoiled by a bit of water. The parade marched on. The festivities then moved to Zelick’s Icehouse where there was a crawfish boil and live music.

“The weather couldn’t stop Mardi Gras revelers from coming out for the parade,” Wayne Kraemer, president of the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos board, said. “Our bands—Minor Mishap, Boss Street Brass Band and Time of Night — created a fun and festive atmosphere to the day.”

Kraemer said the Krewe’s signature float was embellished with gorgeous flowers that added an extra flair to the float and were constructed by the Texas State Sculpture Club.

More mardi gras festivities will continue tonight on Fat Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Verde Park in Kyle, 3875 Burnham Street, for a Mardi Gras Celebration put on by the city of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Brick and Mortar District Apartments.

The city of Kyle website said there will be King Cake, food and drink vendors, DJs and a Mardi Gras-themed costume contest. Beads and masks will be available while supplies last.

Laissez les bons temps rouler.