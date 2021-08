Shannon Fitzpatrick traveled to Austria from San Marcos as a Rotary Youth Exchange student in 1978, She shares her experience at the Rotary meeting on Aug. 18. San Marcos Rotary is 100 years old this year and plans to celebrate different programs supported by Rotary. One is the youth exchange,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!