CJ Odam, San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District (SMCISD) Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) will speak with members of the San Marcos Rotary Club during the weekly meeting on January 10, 2024, at Texas Roadhouse.

Odam will discuss the evolution of the CTE programs at SMCISD and how they connect with local businesses in the San Marcos community. Odam will explain the district’s commitment to a K-12 CTE program and how it helps students as young as Kindergarten learn about career options and what skills are needed to be successful in the workplace.

He has been in education for 20 years, 16 of those with SMCISD. During his 16 years with SMCISD, he has been a teacher and assistant principal and has spent the last three years as CTE Director for the district. He has a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and a master’s degree from Lamar University.

Rotary Club meetings are every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests are welcome.