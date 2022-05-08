San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade

The San Marcos community turned out Wednesday evening for a parade celebrating San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s teachers of the year and retirees.

Cars decorated with banners and filled with family, friends, coworkers and students drove around San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium’s parking lot as the honorees watched.

Teacher of the Year honorees included David Loveless, Bonham Pre-Kindergarten; Norma Jimenez, Bowie Elementary; Kelsey Griffis, Crockett Elementary; Edith Gonzalez, De Zavala Elementary; Ambree Stone, Hernandez Elementary; Claudia Gonzalez, Mendez Elementary; Zane Gonzales, Rodriguez Elementary; Jennifer Christopher, Travis Elementary; Susan Perez, Goodnight Middle School; Melissa Lucio, Lamar Personalized Learning Center; Joshua Hendrix, Miller Middle School; and Daniel Reinhard, San Marcos High School.

Retirees recognized Wednesday include: Michael Boone, Brenda Butler, Melvin Callender, Jose Chapa, Martha Chapa, Clifton Fletcher, Deborrah Gauntlett, Alfredo Hernandez, Holly Hess, Rosie Ivarre, Georganne Logue, Arlene Mendoza, Teresa Perez, Janie Picasio, Cathryn Reader, Darren Russell, Marina Salinas, Jacqueline Schaefer, Gail Sibley-Brown, Bennie Steele, Kristilyn Turner, Rudy Villanueva, and Monica Weaver.