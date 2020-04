San Marcos Consolidated ISD gave Easter bags donated by Cabela's at its grab-and-go meal sites on Thursday. According to SMCISD, the district gave Easter bags while distributing over 1,400 meals at its six sites on Thursday. SMCISD with the help of the Hays County Food Bank, School Fuel of San Marcos, and Cabela’s delivered 260 meals to district families. Photos courtesy of SMCISD