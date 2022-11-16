San Marcos City Cemetery named official location for 2022 Wreaths Across America

San Marcos City Cemetery is an official location for the 2022 Wreaths Across America event, the City of San Marcos recently announced.

The city’s parks and recreation department has joined Wreaths Across America’s mission to “remember, honor, and teach” for the fourth year. The annual event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“The City Cemetery is the final resting place for many of our veterans and serves as a place for families and community members to remember them and reflect on their lives of service,” said Jude Prather, Hays County Veteran Service Officer and San Marcos City Council Member, who also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. “Wreaths Across America is great way to honor their legacy.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in an effort to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which began in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester.

The organization aims to “remember, honor, teach” by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington as well as a multitude of other locations across the United States.

The city said more than 3,100 locations will participate in this year’s Wreaths Across America event with more than two million volunteers coming together to place wreaths on veterans’ headstones.

The city is inviting residents to volunteer to assist with placing wreaths in the San Marcos City Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day. Community members are also invited to support the initiative by sponsoring wreaths.

“San Marcos businesses and residents have graciously supported this event in the past and we need their help again this year to reach of our goal of 750 wreaths,” said Lisa Morris, Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Programs Manager and WAA Location Coordinator. “Honoring our Veterans with a remembrance wreath and saying their names aloud is one of the ways that we can show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made for our freedom.”

Sponsorships start at $15. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0916 or contact lmorris@sanmarcostx.gov.