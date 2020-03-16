San Marcos City Council encourages virtual participation but still holding meeting

The San Marcos City Council is taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 by canceling their work session, asking that all public comments be submitted by email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov, and to watch the live stream of the meeting rather than attending in person. Written citizen comment will be accepted until 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The canceled work session was planned to discuss a project update on the new Public Services Center and an ordinance prohibiting motor-assisted scooters.

Recommended amendments from the International Fire Code will be considered for Chapter 38 of the local City Fire Prevention and Protection Code. This is the code that is used regionally by fire departments in Texas; the standards are updated periodically with new scientific and technological advances. The potential updates include that properties zoned R-1, R-2, R-3 and R-4 install proper fire sprinkler equipment before re-occupying after a fire event. Other topics include proper address identification for businesses and multi-family buildings, regulation of mobile food vending units and requirement of fire sprinklers in all new buildings 6,000 square feet or greater and existing buildings that are enlarged to be that side.

In other business, council will consider approving the renaming of El Camino Real Park to Kenneth M. Copeland Memorial Park and would include installing recognition plaques for the police officer who passed away in December 2017.

On the consent agenda, council will consider approving the 2020-2021 Strategic Initiatives: Workforce Housing, Multi-Modal Transportation, Workforce Development, Downtown Vitality and Sustainability.