San Marcos Education Foundation accepting nominations for alumni awards

Sun, 09/05/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos Education Foundation is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 San Marcos High School Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award.Deadline for nominations is Sept. 17. Award recipients will be recognized during a video presentation at the San Marcos Rattler football game on Oct. 29 at San Marcos ...

