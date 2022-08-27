San Marcos Education Foundation accepting SMHS Distinguished Alumni Award, Young Alumni Award

The San Marcos Education Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 San Marcos High School Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award.

Recipients of the awards will be recognized at the San Marcos High School football game on Oct. 7, 2022.

“The San Marcos Education Foundation is pleased to continue to salute the achievements of outstanding Alumni whose personal lives, professional achievements and community service exemplify the objectives of our Alma Mater,” said Dr. Rosina Valle, SMEF President.

SMEF recognizes and honors graduates of San Marcos High School with the Distinguished Alumni Award for achievements, strength of character and citizenship that serve as models to inspire and challenge today’s youth. SMEF opens the award to any alumnus or alumna who graduated from San Marcos High School — attending for a minimum of two years — and is at least 35 years of age at the time of the nomination.

The Distinguished Young Alumni Award is also presented each year to an alumnus or alumna who graduated from San Marcos High School — attending for a minimum of two years — and is under 35 years of age.

Any person may submit a nomination for consideration by the SMEF alumni awards committee.

The nomination must include a typed cover letter summarizing the nominee’s eligibility, supporting documents, such as a resume or biographical sketch, and/or up to three letters of support. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 16, 2022.

More information and online nomination forms are located on the SMEF website at this link: http://www.smeducationfoundation.org/alumni.

A full list of past recipients is available on the SMEF website.

Information provide San Marcos Education Foundation