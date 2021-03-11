San Marcos Fire Marshal receives designation from commission

City of San Marcos Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner recently became one of only 198 people worldwide to receive the official Fire Marshal designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing.

The designation program recognizes career excellence; individuals who participate in the voluntary program are evaluated by their peers on seven components including experience, education, professional development, community involvement and technical competence. The Fire Marshal designation is only awarded to individuals who successfully meet the stringent criteria.

“Fire Marshal Kistner is widely known by professionals in his field on both a state and national level,” San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens said. “Receiving this designation only further demonstrates his professional qualifications and achievements. We are extremely proud to have him as part of our incredibly talented staff.”

The professional designation is valid for three years. Only nine individuals in Texas currently hold the designation, including Kistner.