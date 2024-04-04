San Marcos GI Forum to host state Board of Director mid year meeting

The San Marcos GI Forum is hosting the state organization’s mid-year Board of Director’s meeting at the San Marcos Chapter facilities 415 S. Mitchell Street in San Marcos.

The meeting will be held on April 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every member present, in good standing and registered will be permitted to participate in discussions. Only board members may vote. American GI Forum state officers, officers and duly elected or appointed region commanders and chairs must attend. Local commanders and chairs are invited.

Registration for the meeting is $35 per person which includes continental breakfast, coffee, snacks and refreshments and a catered lunch will be served.

The meeting will have an agenda of important items that need to be discussed prior to the American GI Forum’s State Conference Scheduled for June 2024 in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and prior to the 2024 National Conference. The agenda will be provided for all registered members and guests.

Items will include finance, budget, constitution amendments, state and federal charter IRS designations and importance of local chapter’s IRS filings.

A complete state and financial report by AGIF Texas Office and by the Executive Board are scheduled.

Constitution changes, amendments and resolution, may be passed but will be referred to the state conference in June for final approval.

For information call Jesse Sanchez, meeting coordinator, at (512) 665-0881 or Gil Rodriguez at the State Office at: (512) 992-7066. If you plan to arrive Friday, please call Jesse or the state office for hotel information.