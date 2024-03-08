San Marcos graduate to share a Journey Through the Lens at Kiwanis Pancake Day

Jonathan Roppolo is different from some of us within the community. He can freeze time and detect the unseen in ordinary objects. He does so with the use of his camera.

An alumnus of San Marcos High School, Roppolo became interested in photography after becoming the public affairs officer for his AFJROTC group. He further broadened expectations for himself by competing in 4H photography contests and became a winner on the state level. Since graduating in 2012, Roppolo has been recognized for his skills on an international level. However, he advised that goals are not accomplished without supports and owed his success to his family, Kristen Ousey, Yolanda Diaz-Muzquiz, Tony Grandinette and other teachers within the San Marcos school district.

Recently, Roppolo ended a ten-year project by composing a coffee table photography book with inspirational quotes. The work was published and released by Pecan Springs Publishing on November 5, 2023.

When asked about his love for photography, Roppolo replied: “Life is about enjoying small things, finding the inner beauty in ordinary objects. I want to take people onto their path of reflection and imagination through my photographs.”

Early reviewers have called Roppolo’s work “thought-provoking and compelling” in addition to an “inspiration.”

Jonathan Roppolo will be signing copies of his book during the Kiwanis “Pancake Day” at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 129 West Hutchinson, (San Marcos) from 7:30 a.m. to noon, March 9.

Journey Through the Lens can be purchased through Amazon. Copies will be available at the event and books purchased online will also be signed.