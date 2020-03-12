San Marcos to hold May 2 Special Election

With the recent resignation of City Council Member Place 5 Joca Marquez, the City of San Marcos is holding a Special Election in conjunction with the upcoming May elections for local school boards.

The application filing period for Place 5 on the May 2 Special Election ballot is from 8 a.m. on March 18-23 at 5 p.m. However, candidate packets are currently available and can be picked up in the City Clerk’s office, located at 630 E. Hopkins inside City Hall and can also be found city's website.

Early voting begins April 20 and runs through April 28, with Election Day on May 2. Since Hays County offers county-wide polling locations, registered voters may exercise their right to vote at any of the 13 polling locations available during Early Voting and on Election Day.

Voter registration applications must be submitted 30 days before an election to be eligible to vote in that election, which in this case is April 2. The Hays County Elections website has more information about voter registration and other election questions.

Council elections for San Marcos are typically held in November. Details about the City’s special election may be found on city's website.