San Marcos launches free Wi-Fi on buses

The city of San Marcos partnered with Capital Area Rural Transportation Systems (CARTS) to offer riders free Wi-Fi on all SMTX The Bus fixed routes.

In an effort to make riding The Bus more convenient and accessible, WiFi hotpot devices were installed on all local buses including the commuter bus Interurban 1517 that travels between Austin and San Marcos.

“We are excited to provide free Wi-Fi to our transit passengers,” Transit Manager Amy Cogdill said. “In elevating the experience for riders with this upgrade, we hope it will encourage more people to take advantage of public transportation options.”

In 2023, The Bus served over 92,000 rides, traveling over 342,000 miles. The Bus is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For real-time bus location, please visit sanmarcostx. gov/bustracker or call 512-805-7433.