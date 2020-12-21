San Marcos Lions Club donates Christmas food baskets

Despite overcast and rainy skies, spirits were high among members of the San Marcos Lions Club Saturday morning.

Club members and Boy Scouts from San Marcos Troop 112 gathered — just as they do every year — to load and take Christmas food baskets to 80 local families in need. With the assistance of H-E-B, boxes filled with turkeys, dressing, vegetables and pies were loaded into trucks and onto trailers for delivery by volunteers.

Funds for the annual project come from profits from the club’s San Marcos River summertime tube rental operation in City Park. Despite COVID-19’s impact on fundraising efforts this year, the club leadership has made providing financial support to food programs like the Christmas baskets a top priority.

“We really appreciate the support of the entire community in all of our efforts to serve our neighbors. The Lions motto is ‘We Serve,’ and our Christmas basket program is a special tradition that gives us a chance to help those in need during the holidays,” Lion President Dennis Gutierrez said.