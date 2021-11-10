San Marcos Lions Club gives to several area organizations

The San Marcos Lions Club recently donated funds to multiple area organizations during a recent Friday meeting.

Above, Meliza Fuentes and Micheal Pigg, with Bethlehem S&S, receive their donation.

Above, Gene Martin with the San Marcos Housing Authority poses with a check.

Above, Charlotte Evans — Hands of Hope — poses for a photo with Lions Club President Dennis Gutierrez.

Above, Chris Workman, of Capitol Area Boys Scouts of America, receives a donation.

Above, Earl Bolls, with the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team, holds a donation from the Lions Club.

Above, Redwood Community Center's Ellie Stewart smiles with a recently received donation.

Above, Frank Calabrese — CFPO_PAL Youth Sports — poses for a photo.

Above, the Lions Club recently donated to Martindale Community Library.

Above, Paul Mayhew, of the Boys Scouts of America Troop 112, smiles after receiving a Lions Club donation.

Above, Rob Rodriguez - Family 4 Life — poses for a photo on Friday.