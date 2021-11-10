Above, David Case, Sights & Sounds of Christmas board president, speaks in gratitude about the lions club donation. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
San Marcos Lions Club gives to several area organizations
The San Marcos Lions Club recently donated funds to multiple area organizations during a recent Friday meeting.
Above, Meliza Fuentes and Micheal Pigg, with Bethlehem S&S, receive their donation.
Above, Gene Martin with the San Marcos Housing Authority poses with a check.
Above, Charlotte Evans — Hands of Hope — poses for a photo with Lions Club President Dennis Gutierrez.
Above, Chris Workman, of Capitol Area Boys Scouts of America, receives a donation.
Above, Earl Bolls, with the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team, holds a donation from the Lions Club.
Above, Redwood Community Center's Ellie Stewart smiles with a recently received donation.
Above, Frank Calabrese — CFPO_PAL Youth Sports — poses for a photo.
Above, the Lions Club recently donated to Martindale Community Library.
Above, Paul Mayhew, of the Boys Scouts of America Troop 112, smiles after receiving a Lions Club donation.
Above, Rob Rodriguez - Family 4 Life — poses for a photo on Friday.