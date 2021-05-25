Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos man dies in crash outside of Cuero

Tue, 05/25/2021 - 3:58pm
Sonya Timpone | Cuero Record
Tuesday, May 25, 2021

A wreck on U.S. Highway 87, one mile south of Cuero around 6:45 p.m. on May 21, resulted in one fatality.

Oscar Ysassi, 54, of San Marcos, was pronounced dead on the scene by DeWitt County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2, Blanca McBride. 

According to Sgt. Ruben San Miguel with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Ysassi, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 87 when he crossed three lanes of traffic and struck a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup towing a utility trailer that was traveling southbound. 

The driver of the Dodge pickup, Frank Stavena, 27, of Stockdale, was not injured. 

The investigation is ongoing, said San Miguel. DPS, DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Cuero Fire Department and Cuero EMS responded to the scene. 

