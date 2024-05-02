San Marcos man sentenced for dealing fentanyl

A San Marcos man was sentenced in a federal court in Austin to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, Colten Romeo Thayer, 20, was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 29, 2022. During a search of his vehicle, Hays County Sheriff’s deputies found a bag containing 11 grams of fentanyl. Thayer had been purchasing fentanyl pills from other dealers in and around Hays County for personal use and for the purpose of selling. Thayer pleaded guilty Dec. 21, 2023.

Co-defendant Anthony Perez Rios pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He remains in federal custody, scheduled to be sentenced May 23. U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and San Marcos Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel Cohen prosecuted the case.