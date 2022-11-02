San Marcos mayoral candidates share their thoughts on issues facing city

San Marcos Mayoral candidates Jane Hughson and John Thomaides shared their thoughts in a San Marcos Daily Record questionnaire on various issues facing San Marcos and how they would address them if elected.

Early voting continues through Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Jane Hughson

1. What qualifies you for the position you’re running for?

I am a Rattler and a Bobcat, living in the San Marcos area for 62 years.

City Council member 1996-2002, 2014-2018, Mayor 2018-present. Planning and Zoning, Ethics Review, and Charter Commissions.

Leadership positions on boards of non-profit organizations.

Graduate of Leadership San Marcos, and Citizen Police and Fire Academies.

Past Chair of the 10-county Capital Area Council of Governments Executive Committee; service on the boards of the Greater San Marcos Partnership and the Alliance Regional Water Authority.

I have attended many workshops and seminars on city government topics.

I am known for my integrity, honesty, and commitment to San Marcos

2. What are the biggest challenges facing San Marcos and how would you address them?

Population growth. Developers are bringing needed housing and jobs. We must manage it all to ensure neighborhood protection and compatibility for all cases by being careful when rezoning. Our experienced staff ensure we have utility capacity, including water.

We added more housing types to our Land Development Code to promote home ownership and affordability.

To alleviate flooding, we must continue to build resiliency using federal and local funds for drainage projects.

We are spending federal dollars to assist businesses and residents still recovering from the pandemic.

We must fund additional personnel and equipment for our police and fire departments.

3. With the growth San Marcos is experiencing, how would you balance incoming development with protecting natural resources?

We must protect the environmentally sensitive areas in our city. Our Land Development Code includes protections for waterways using stream protective zones. We limit impervious cover in sensitive areas. We have Stormwater Treatment and Stream Protection Volume Required for Redevelopment. We have purchased hundreds of acres of land for water quality and conservation purposes.

4. What ways can transportation be improved in San Marcos and if elected how will you help address the issue?

We have been working to bring the city and university bus systems together. This will allow buses to go from campus into the business areas of the city which will provide on-campus students and those living near the university a way to get to work. It will also allow for more frequent bus service in many areas.

For bicyclists, we have added bike lanes to many of our major streets. We continue to improve our streets and add/improve sidewalks.

5. If elected, how will you work with the community to ensure their voices are heard at city hall?

We invite residents to be involved in many decisions. One of the most important is the City’s Comprehensive Plan which will guide our growth, how we spend our dollars, and plan our city’s future. Our Planning Department goes to great lengths to invite public participation through our website, local media, social media and at times, signs around the city. We always offer citizen comment at regular meetings and work sessions. Council member phone numbers and email addresses are on the city website. I attend as many of our public meetings as possible, including city-sponsored neighborhood meetings.

John Thomaides

1. What qualifies you for the position you’re running for?

My relevant experience and qualifications include the following:

•Small Business Owner for 30 years (Alpha Pure Water)

•Heritage Neighborhood President/CONA Rep.

•Graduate, Leadership Academy for Public Service

•Chair, Drainage & Stormwater Advisory Board

•Chair, Transportation Advisory Board

•Graduate, Citizens Fire Academy

•Graduate Citizens Police Academy

•Chair, Charter Review Commission

•Lonestar Rail Board Member

•Chair Austin-San Antonio Corridor Council

•Former San Marcos City Council Member

•Former Mayor of San Marcos

2. What are the biggest challenges facing San Marcos and how would you address them?

From 2010-2020 Hays County and San Marcos grew by 134%. State demographers predict an additional 100% growth by 2040. Critical issues like water, transportation, public safety, our environment, property taxes, housing that's affordable and retaining our quality of life will be some of my top priorities. Now more than ever we need responsible city budgeting to have the resources on hand to help fund our needs and leadership with vision and accountability to deliver results for our citizens.

3. With the growth San Marcos is experiencing, how would you balance incoming development with protecting natural resources?

I understand the importance of managing our future growth in a way that protects and preserves, for generations, our sensitive natural areas, capitalizes on our current infrastructure by avoiding the negative impact of sprawl and creates affordability by supporting diversity in housing types. Our San Marcos River will be protected and never harmed on my watch. I will also work to complete the “Green Loop” around our city.

4. What ways can transportation be improved in San Marcos and if elected how will you help address the issue?

We must envision and execute a multi-modal strategy. The important roadway network as identified in our Transportation Master Plan must be carried to completion and updated to include an additional Railroad overpass on Centerpoint Road. As mayor I would continue to provide strong regional advocacy for Inter-City Passenger Rail service funded at $66 billion in the 2021 Federal Infrastructure Bill. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, I am determined to electrify our city fleet, and support a public transportation system that actually works for our citizens because our current system and plans are not producing acceptable results.

5. If elected, how will you work with the community to ensure their voices are heard at city hall?

I intend to hold monthly meetings with the mayor throughout our community, where any group can request and schedule them. I also intend to engage our faith based and business community more than they have been. We are blessed in San Marcos to have an engaged citizenry and business community willing to serve on city issue boards and committees. If citizens donate their time, their recommendations should be respected and receive serious consideration. When our citizen driven plans are approved by council, they should be implemented otherwise our citizens time will have been wasted.

