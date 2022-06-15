San Marcos McCoy’s Building Supply names new manager

McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced a new store manager for its San Marcos location on Wonder World Drive.

Brandon Gray is the new manager at the 110 Wonder World Dr. location after previous manager Randy Haas moved into a position at McCoy’s headquarters after 38 years working in the field.

“I am so excited to join and work with the amazing team Randy has established. Our customers can continue to expect a family-like atmosphere when they come in along with exceptional customer service,” Gray said. “San Marcos is an amazing town and community to be part of and I love getting to help customers with their projects, no matter how big or small”

Gray, a native of Judsonia, Ark., joined McCoy’s six years ago working in the lumberyard and then as a cashier. He enrolled in the company’s Management Development Program and was assistant manager in Tyler and Searcy, Ark. before becoming store manager in Searcy.

“I’m excited for Brandon to lead our team in San Marcos. Randy had a tremendous impact on so many people in our community and I know that Brandon will serve well in his footsteps while forging his own path,” Regional Manager Corey Elmore said. “I’m looking forward to working with him for a long time to come.”

McCoy’s is one of the nation’s largest privately held building supply retailers. It has provided quality building products and services to its “Born-to-Build” customers since 1927 and has earned the loyalty of builders, contractors, ranchers, and serious do-it-yourselfers across five states. The company is led by Meagan McCoy Jones, President and CEO, and is headquartered in San Marcos.