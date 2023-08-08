San Marcos native earns military excellence honors

Seaman Recruit Savannah Tedder, Division 189, graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) on July 28.

Tedder, from San Marcos, joined the Navy to honor a family legacy of military service.

“All three of my parents have served,” Tedder said. “My dad and mom both served in the Army and my stepdad was a master- at-arms in the Navy. Their time in the military means a lot to me and I want to use that as motivation during my service. I want to build strong bonds with my brother and sister sailors so we can work together toward any goal.”

Tedder is a 2020 graduate of Brooks Academy of Science and Engineering in San Antonio, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and received academic honors, including the Commander’s Award of Excellence. In addition, Tedder also participated in choir, cheer, cross country, wrestling and gymnastics.

Tedder, 20, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in public health and biology in 2023. Additionally, Tedder was employed as a school assistant administrative director.

Tedder is assigned the rate of electronics technician (nuclear).

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award places Tedder at the pinnacle of today’s newest sailors. Tedder is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of this recognition.

Tedder said she is honored to receive the MEA.

“Winning the Military Excellence Award is a huge accomplishment,” Teder said. “I have always been someone who works tirelessly towards excellence, but knowing I can transfer that skill from civilian to military life is very astounding. I hope to use this opportunity as a jump-start to what I will accomplish in the future.”

Tedder credited her Recruit Division Commanders (RDC), Chief Hospital Corpsman Kelvin Tice, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Nigel Chapman and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Matthew Beal for their leadership and guidance.

“HM2 Beal was a great motivating factor for me during my time at RTC,” Tedder said. “Having someone who knows your limits and pushes you to break them is always such an inspiring thing to be around. My success at RTC is most definitely to the credit of my division RDCs.”

Tedder said the most challenging part of boot camp was team building.

“People from all walks of life come to RTC to train for the Navy and all lifestyles must be considered and respected,” Tedder said. “However, sometimes respect and patience take more time to develop for some more than others. I work extremely hard to help my fellow teammates to be patient with one another and appreciate all perspectives by mentoring and advocating for peer counseling.”

After graduation, Tedder will attend a six-month electronics technician rating course in Charleston, South Carolina, followed by another year of additional training. During the schooling, Tedder will learn to perform duties in nuclear propulsion plants operating reactor control, propulsion and power generation systems.

Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamworknd discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/ rtc