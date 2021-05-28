San Marcos to pay tribute to local veterans during Memorial Day ceremony

Local veterans will be honored during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Hays County Veterans Memorial on Monday.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson will preside over Monday’s ceremony where veterans from different war eras will participate in the ceremonial reading of the names of the war dead — dating back to World War I.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas Mongillo will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Capt. Mongillo served in Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Capt. Mongillo accumulated over 6,000 flight hours, 750 arrested landings throughout his service, and is the recipient of numerous awards and honors.

San Marcans will be able to learn more about the veterans’ organizations active throughout the community as well as the Hays County Veterans Services Office during Memorial Day.

Additionally, the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation and Geographic Information Systems departments have honored local veterans through a collaborative effort that features an online story map, showcasing initiatives and programs offered for veterans year-round. The site allows visitors to share photos, stories, and information about local veterans and how to sponsor a wreath for the annual Wreaths Across America event. The interactive feature may be viewed online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/veteransmemorial.

The City of San Marcos reminds everyone that plaques installed at the Hays County Veterans Memorial may be purchased any time throughout the year. Order forms are available online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/veteransmemorial.

Monday's ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Hays County Veterans Memorial located at the intersection East Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos