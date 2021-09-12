Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

San Marcos reacts with shock, tears and prayers

Sun, 09/12/2021 - 5:00am

Editor's note: This story was published in the San Marcos Daily Record on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001.The streets of San Marcos were strangely quiet late Tuesday, the downtown restaurants nearly empty, some stores doing business in a trickle, although some restaurants reported booming take-out and delivery sales.Seems most people stayed ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021