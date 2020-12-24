San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter closed to public, microchipping event canceled

The San Marcos Regional Animal Center is closed to the public until Jan. 12 to protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19.

They are asking residents to help maintain the shelter’s phenomenal live outcome rate.

“Anyone able to adopt a pet, employ an outdoor working cat, or temporarily foster a dog or cat is urged to contact shelter staff,” SMRAC said on its Facebook page. “Adoption fees are only $21 through January 11th.”

All transactions including adoptions, fosters and intake for lost pets will be handled outdoors and curbside while the shelter is closed to the public. Instructional signs in front of the doors to either the adoption center or intake/reclaim.

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled using the appropriate Waitwhile application. Visit v2.waitwhile.com/l/smrasadoption for adoptions and fosters or v2.waitwhile.com/l/animalreclaim for lost and found pets.

SMRAC was promoting microchipping in advance of New Year’s Eve when many pets get lost when scared by fireworks, but had to cancel due to COVID-19. With dropping temperatures, the shelter wanted to ensure all pets have the best chances of returning home.

For pets that are already microchipped, SMRAC recommends registering them at findingrover.com so they can be identified if they ever get lost.

Among other winter recommendations, they say it's best to limit pets’ time outside after exercise or keeping them warm with a pet sweater or extra blankets in their bed.