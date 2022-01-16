San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Gobber

Gobber is super cuddly, very energetic, is as smart as a whip, and loves food. This 3-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Shepherd mix needs an adopter with a lot of patience and the time to properly train him. Since he has such high energy, going on daily walks or playing fetch will get him ready to relax at the end of the day. This goofy guy gets very excited when he plays and can get mouthy, but with time, he can learn the dos and don’ts of playtime. Gobber spent a couple of months in foster and got better about walking on leash, and he learned how to sit and shake. Come meet Gobber and see his potential for yourself.

Cat of the Week: Poppy

Leo isn't the most photogenetic cat, but he sure is cute. This sweet 3-year-old boy loves sitting in your lap to get head scratches and will purr to let you know you're doing a good job. He feels safe when his human is holding him tight or when he's snuggled up in a warm blanket. Leo is truly a big sweetheart. He's shy at first, but once he gets to know you and becomes familiar with his new home, he'll be your best friend forever. Check out the Pets of the Week video on the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Facebook or Instagram to see just how sweet he really is.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets (meaning cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped) are $10 until further notice and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit. ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos