San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Lola

Lola has been in and out of the shelter since June 16, 2021. Lola is a sweet 8-year-old gal with medium-to-low energy. She likes playing with other dogs at SMRAS and is in a playgroup with three other dogs her size, but it's always a good idea to bring your current pet to the shelter for a meet and greet to see if they will be best pals. Lola is heartworm-free, loves to meet new people, and would prefer a cat-free home. She is looking for the right adopters who will give her a second chance and love her unconditionally. This 50-pound sweetheart is a guardian angel and has no adoption fee, thanks to a generous community member. Come adopt her today.

Cat of the Week: Pate

Pate is an unsocial kitty that has been at the shelter since December 8, 2021. This 5-month-old has had little to no human contact before coming to the shelter, so he's looking for a home where he can get lots of love, time, and patience to get used to his new surroundings. Shelter staff has been working with Pate to, slowly, get him used to humans. With the perfect adopter, he'll be a friendly, trusting companion in no time.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All readyto-go pets (meaning cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped) are $10 until further notice and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit. ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos