San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Glacier

This beautiful Husky boy is an absolute sweetheart. Glacier is only 7 months old and has been at SMRAS for 40 days with no adoption interest. While he’s been at the shelter, he’s been enjoying playing with his adoptable friend Calabasas Coco (48095298). They can run around for hours, and since their close in age, their energy levels match very well. Glacier would enjoy a dog buddy in his furever home that can keep him company and continuously entertained. Come meet his handsome boy today.

Cat of the Week: Jackson

Jackson looks a little rough around the edges, but he is really just a big softy! He loves getting constant attention and will stretch out paws to let you know he requires some good head scratches. Jackson also enjoys scratching on the cat tree and rubbing against it to show his contentment. Plus, he has an adorable pink nose that you’ll just want to boop! Jackson can’t wait to be your best friend and spend a lifetime making memories.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram@smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos