San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Emma

Meet Emma. This girl was born with springs in her feet and can jump super high. That being said, she’ll need a home with a backyard that has a high fence. Emma has high energy, so she will need an adopter who can take her out on morning runs, evening walks, or both. Her adopter will also need to have dog training experience that will be able to work through Emma’s behavior concerns so her amazing personality can shine. She’s a super sweet girl, but she doesn’t love sharing her space, so she would do best being an only pet with no other animals or children. After being at SMRAS for almost 180 days, Emma is ready to thrive outside of the shelter environment so she can start to destress from her long stay. Take a chance on Emma and let her show you how much of a good girl she really is.

Cat of the Week: Darla

Darla was very shy when she first arrived at the shelter on March 2, but she’s slowly coming out of her shell every day. She’s a petite one-year-old stunning tabby that enjoys her personal space while also enjoying a little attention. Darla is very easygoing and will flourish in a quiet home where she can sit up high on her perch and watch nature through a window. She also loves treats and taking naps. Come adopt this sweet girl today.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos