San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Palomo

Palomo is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that is no stranger to shelter staff. He’s been in and out of the shelter since December of 2020 and is quite the escape artist. He will need a furever home with a fenced yard and plenty of space to run and play. He is an easy-going boy that loves getting belly scratches and taking naps with his humans. Palomo has experience with children, but because he’s a big dog and has a lot of energy, he may do better with older children. He is dog-friendly and has already made a couple of play buddies while being at the shelter. This sweet guy can’t wait to share so many new experiences with his new family.

Cat of the Week: GiGi

GiGi has long black fur with beautiful bright green eyes. She is very scared of her new surroundings but is very sweet and will be able to warm up in no time. She would like a quiet home where she can have her space and the comfort of a soft bed she can cozy up on. She’s a petite 6-pound girl and is only 2 years old. GiGi is ready to be adopted and get lots of chicken flavored treats. Come meet her today.

BoBoth pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/ neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https:// bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos