San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Amber

Amber is a beautiful Boerboel mix with stunning fur and cute floppy ear. This sweet girl is looking for a quiet home with no kids so she can feel calm and relaxed every day. She loves being outside and playing tug with just about any toy. Amber likes to play with other dogs and has already made a couple of pals while being at the shelter. She’s a little shy, so she would appreciate some patience once she arrives at her new home. Once she warms up, she can be a very fun and lively 3-year-old. Plus, at only 45 pounds, she’s the perfect size for any adventure. Come meet Amber today.

Cat of the Week: Gomez

Gomez is a very silly kitty with a big heart. He likes to spend his time glued to his human or taking names in the sun. If you stick your hand out, he’ll climb all the way up and stand on your chest. Cute and athletic? We think yes. Gomez is a special needs cat that has been at the shelter since Feb. 14, 2022, and in and out of medical treatment due to what our vet partners believe to be irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). He will need to be on a sensitive food diet, and his future owner should be aware that his poop will most likely always be loose. Gomez specializes in posing funny and sticking out his canine teeth so he looks like a vampire. He says it’s always a crowd-pleaser. Come meet him today, you won’t want to miss out on this sweet boy.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos