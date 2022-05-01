San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Lil Chicken

Lil Chicken is a happy four-month-old pup with lots of energy and a very boopable nose. She has long legs and floppy ears too. Lil Chicken loves playing with other dogs and hopes she will have a buddy in her furever home to keep her company. She would thrive in a home with older children and adults who can take her on long walks and exciting adventures. Come meet Lil Chicken today, but be prepared to instantly fall in love.

Cat of the Week: Roberto

Roberto is a handsome black cat who LOVES to talk. He’s a very easy-going 4-year-old that wants nothing more in life but a warm place to sleep and a person to share his unconditional love with. Roberto knows when his picture is being taken, so he tends to look in the opposite direction on purpose. Is he very smart or super sassy? Come meet him and be the judge.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmar-costx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos