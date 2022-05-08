San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Chickorita

Chickorita is a very photogenic white ball of fluff who loves to greet new people with a big smile. She is two years old and weighs 58 pounds. In her free time, Chickorita enjoys going on walks, playing with squeaky toys, and getting lots of head scratches. This sweet girl can be shy and timid around other dogs and loud noises, but she feels safe if her human is by her side. She would also prefer a home with no cats. Chickorita does great with kids, is potty-trained, and does not get up on furniture. Come to the shelter and instantly fall in love with Chickorita.

Cat of the Week: Carrot

Are you searching for a companion who wants nothing but love? Then Carrot is your man. This happy boy a low-energy 2-year-old who loves playing with toys and chasing around random hair ties lying on the floor. Once he’s tired out from playing, Carrots will happily curl up in your lap and purr himself to sleep. He will do great with any family looking to add a little spunk into their life. Come meet him today.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos