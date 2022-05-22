San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Banks

Banks is a goofy boy who is looking for an adventure buddy. He is a 2-year-old Rottweiler/ Mix who loves meeting new people and making friends with other dogs his size. Banks has loved going on Dog’s Day Out where he gets to go for long walks and eat pup cups. He needs a little obedience training, but he’s a fast learner with treats and always eager to please his human. Banks is a very good boy who deserves a loving home. Stop by the shelter today and meet him.

Cat of the Week: Ember

Ember is a beautiful Calico kitty who LOVES head scratches and lots of attention. With her striking green eyes, she tends to turn heads. The more attention Ember gets, the louder her purrs are. In her book, you can never give too many pets or cat nip treats. If you’re looking for a companion to keep a smile on your face, then come adopt Ember today.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/ 2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @ SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by

City of San Marcos