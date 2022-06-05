San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Paul Bunyan Paul Bunyan is a very

Paul Bunyan is a very cute 4-year-old Basset Hound/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This silly boy loves being outside and rolling around on the grass. He enjoys playing with other dogs, especially females. Paul Bunyan is potty trained and ready to learn lots of new commands. This handsome 47-pound boy has had some adoption interest but hasn’t found the perfect furever home just yet. He has hope and is very excited to be loved by some super cool humans. Come meet Paul Bunyan today and adopt him for only $22 until June 11, 2022.

Cat of the Week: Jennifur Jennifur is a sassy

Jennifur is a sassy momma cat who’s ready to be in her own, calm environment where she can spend her time napping and eating yummy treats all day. She is two years old and has the most beautiful tortoiseshell fur. Jennifur has potential to be a very cuddly girl but will need some time to warm up to her new family. Come adopt her today for only $22 until June 11, 2022.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $22 until June 11, 2022. This special price includes spay/ neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx. gov or visit https://bit. ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @ SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by

City of San Marcos